The romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson is reportedly nothing more than a Naked Gun PR stunt

Oh, Liam and Pamela, I was rooting for you! We were all rooting for you! How could those puppy dog eyes, batting lashes, and tender touches not be the real deal? Let’s investigate! According to a report filed by TMZ, the off-screen romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson is a lie. I’ll let you collect the pieces of your broken heart, and then we’ll move on.

Are you good? Okay. Sources close to TMZ say the blossoming, and quite frankly, wholesome, union between The Naked Gun co-stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson is nothing more than an elaborate PR stunt to promote the duo’s laugh-out-loud comedy. Shockingly, TMZ says Liam and Pam did not cross paths after cameras stopped rolling in June until the press tour started more than a year later. What sorcery is this?

In addition to making eyes during the press tour, rumors about the duo shacking up got hotter after Anderson mentioned she was baking muffins and sourdough bread for Liam. Liam leaned into the flirtatious story, which had many, including us, duped. According to TMZ’s sources, Liam and Pam never even went out for dinner—not once. When they did go out, assistants and reps were present, making the meetings strictly business, not a precursor to hanky panky and admiring of beavers – If you know, you know, don’t get it twisted.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Naked Gun:

“Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the cast are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.”

How could this be? Is nothing real anymore? If you can’t trust Hollywood, what is left? I need to lie down for a while and let this sink in. Still, I’ll watch The Naked Gun when the comedy arrives on digital platforms on September 2, even if this year’s most fantastic romance (Sorry, Taylor and Travis) is a sham cooked up to sell movie tickets.