Liam Neeson’s The Naked Gun brings its shenanigans and lots of bonus features to digital platforms on September 2

It's almost time for the upcoming digital release of The Naked Gun. That's right, folks! The laugh-out-loud comedy starring Liam Neeson as Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. of the LAPD Police Squad will come to digital platforms on September 2, alongside many bonus features.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Naked Gun courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

“Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in THE NAKED GUN. Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand and Danny Huston also star in this wild and outrageous comedy from director Akiva Schaffer (“Saturday Night Live”) and producer Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”).”

In addition to The Naked Gun releasing on digital platforms, the film gets a physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 11.

JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray reviewed The Naked Gun, saying it’s “one of the funniest movies in years.” In his review, Chris said, “It’s probably the best movie of its kind since Hot Shots: Part Deux, and honestly, I think I laughed more at this than I did watching The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult.”

Bonus content is detailed below:

Featurettes:

A Legacy of Laughter—Join the cast and crew as they dive into what keeps the crime hard and the guns naked in this all-new installment of the Naked Gun franchise.

Son of a (Naked) Gun—Only one man has the particular set of skills to lead Police Squad! Find out what makes Liam Neeson the perfect Frank Drebin Jr.

On Set of a Set Within a Set that’s in a Set—Take a look within a look for a look into the reality-bending hospital scene that takes practical effects to a whole new dimension.

The Funny Femme Fatale—Pamela Anderson embodies the perfect femme fatale in her role as Beth Davenport.

The Really Unusual Suspects—Get to know the cast who steal the show by playing it straight.

Dropping the Balls—Explore the production and stunt team behind the ball dropping finale sequence.

Outtakes:

Outtakes Montage—Breaking the law is easy. Playing it straight? Not so much.

WWFC Outtakes—See the quips and digs beyond the punches at the WWFC match in these outtakes.

Deleted, Alternate, and Extended Scenes:

Bank Fight #1 – Extended

Bank Fight #2 – Extended

Noir Opening – Alternate

Last Year’s Incident Joke – Alternate

Cane’s Boardroom – Deleted

Beth Scat – Extended

Frank Sees Wolf – Deleted

Tivo – Alternate

Facade Moment – Extended

Frank and Ed See Balls – Deleted

Skybox – Deleted

Beth Weapons – Extended

Frank Rant in Octagon – Deleted

Frank and Cane Under Arena – Extended

Frank and Ed Under Arena – Deleted

Revenge Kill Speech – Extended

Mock Ads:

Gorilla Nut—Try this enhanced drink supplement for men.

Muscle Slime—Want to get ripped? All you need is Muscle Slime.

