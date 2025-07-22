Liam Neeson implores audiences to help save comedy at the cinema with a nostalgia-driven PSA for The Naked Gun

According to Liam Neeson (and the past several years of film releases), comedy at the cinema is dying. Back in my day, you couldn’t last the school day without hearing people talk about films like Tommy Boy, Airheads, Wayne’s World, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Coneheads, The Big Lebowski, Napoleon Dynamite, and more. Those days are steadily going the way of the dodo. However, in a new PSA, Liam Neeson says you can help save the genre by showing your support for The Naked Gun, coming to theaters on August 1, 2025.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Naked Gun:

“Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the cast are Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.”

In today’s PSA for The Naked Gun, the promo celebrates comedies like Anchorman, Beverly Hills Cop, Clueless, Mean Girls, Hot Rod, School of Rock, The Truman Show, Nacho Libre, Tropic Thunder, Zoolander, and more. The heartfelt promo reminds us that losing access to smiles is no laughing matter. Who would you be without the comedies that helped shape your sense of humor? What lines of dialogue would you quote ad nauseam?

While theater owners charge an arm and a leg for tickets, then mine your pockets for more money at the concession stand, can you truly put a price on comedy? When you spend your hard-earned dollars on comedy, you’re telling Hollywood that a hearty gut laugh is worth getting an overdue payment for your electric bill in your inbox. You can laugh in the dark. No one will stop you.

You might think I’m being silly, but comedy underperforming at the box office is as unfunny as Jimmy Kimmel during an Oscars gig. If you think you’ve got superhero fatigue now, wait until there aren’t any comedies to break up the monotony. Is that what you want? A world where your children grow up not knowing the value of a well-placed fart joke? I didn’t think so. You’re not a monster. Please show your support for comedy by going to the movies this August to see The Naked Gun, or Liam Neeson might come to your house and use his particular set of skills to rearrange your face.