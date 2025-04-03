Liam Neeson foils a bank heist with sugary sweets and a short skirt The Naked Gun teaser trailer

Liam Neeson goes full Mission: Impossible while wearing a Girl Scout outfit in the first teaser trailer for The Naked Gun.

Freeze, dirtbags! The first teaser trailer for The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., is finally here, and it’s glorious! If you were worried about the tone of this highly anticipated comedy, don’t be, they freakin’ nail it!

Here’s the official synopsis courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

“Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.”

In Paramount’s The Naked Gun teaser trailer, a gang of bank robbers pick the wrong financial institution to rob, as Frank Drebin Jr. is on the beat. When the big guns stand idly by, Frank is unafraid to walk into the heart of danger, even if he has to pose as an innocent Girl Scout. After unmasking himself Mission: Impossible-style, Frank dispatches sweet justice on the criminals with a sharpened lollipop stick and sweet moves. I nearly fell out of my chair while watching this. I think we’re in for a fantastic time!

The Naked Gun teaser trailer includes a stinger featuring Neeson’s Frank paying tribute to his dearly departed dad, Frank Drebin Sr. (Leslie Neilsen). After saying a few kind words, Paul Walter Hauser‘s Captain Ed Hocken does the same for his father, George Kennedy’s Capt. Ed Hocken from the original trilogy. Finally, a character, who I’m guessing is the son of O.J. Simpson’s Detective Nordberg, looks at his father’s photo but comedically thinks twice about regretting his passing.

I’m ready to watch this movie with my heart and soul. The Naked Gun trilogy was a staple of my childhood and helped shape my love of slapstick comedy and clever puns. Today’s teaser is only a minute and change, but they nailed it. I can’t wait to see the rest of the movie.

