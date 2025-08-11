Zach Cregger talks his disappointment on Barbarian not getting a physical media release

While most people are content with streaming services, there are many collectors who love to watch movies at home without having to rely on their internet connection. Additionally, there can be extra content of movies that can be available on special edition Blu-rays. Zach Cregger is currently the man of the hour for horror aficionados with his latest cryptic horror film, Weapons, but he first made a splash with his previous effort, Barbarian. So much so that New Line Cinema formed a partnership with Barbarian producer, BoulderLight, for the development of more high concept horror films.

While Barbarian became a hit with viewers, something that the movie hasn’t gotten a chance to capitalize on is a physical release on the home video market. Bloody Disgusting reports on an interview Creggers did with Ringer Movies, where he talks about how he continues to campaign for a Blu-ray for Barbarian. He explains, “I have banged the drum, made phone calls, and tried my best to get some sort of physical media. I’m not making headway, and it kind of bums me out.” Creggers continues, “I love watching the making-of, sometimes as much as watching the movie. Selfishly, I want people to watch me boss other people around and look cool. We don’t have any footage like that of Barbarian, because nobody cared enough. But we did do special features… they’re available on the iTunes purchase.”

Meanwhile, Weapons is continuing the director’s streak. Word of mouth propelled the film to a first-place finish with a terrific $42.5 million—an outstanding number for an R-rated studio horror release. Unusually for the genre, Weapons doesn’t appear to be front-loaded; it scored an A– CinemaScore, putting it on par with Sinners and Get Out. Most breakout horror films land in the B range, so this is rare territory. If this momentum holds, Weapons could dominate the box office for the rest of the summer.