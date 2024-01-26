Basket Case: Arrow Video gives cult classic a 4K release in the US, the UK, and Canada

Arrow Video has given director Frank Henenlotter’s 1982 cult classic Basket Case (watch it HERE) a couple Blu-ray releases in recent years, and now the company has announced that they’re bringing the film to 4K UHD for the first time! This release is for the US, the UK, and Canada, and the street date is April 29th. The pre-order link for the UK is HERE and the pre-order link for the US and Canada is HERE.

Basket Case has the following synopsis: Duane Bradley is a pretty ordinary guy. His formerly conjoined twin Belial, on the other hand, is a deformed, fleshy lump whom he carries around in a wicker basket. Arriving in the Big Apple and taking up a room at the seedy Hotel Broslin, the pair set about hunting down and butchering the surgeons responsible for their separation. But tensions flare up when Duane starts spending time with a pretty blonde secretary, and Belial’s homicidal tendencies reach bloody new extremes.

The film stars Kevin Van Hentenryck, Terri Susan Smith, Beverly Bonner, Robert Vogel, Diana Browne, Lloyd Pace, Bill Freeman, Joe Clarke, Ruth Neuman, Richard Pierce, and Sean McCabe.

The 4K release has a ton of features, and here’s the line-up:

4K restoration from the original 16mm negative by MoMA

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed PCM mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with writer/director Frank Henenlotter and star Kevin VanHentenryck

Archival audio commentary with Frank Henenlotter, producer Edgar Ievins, actor Beverly Bonner and filmmaker Scooter McRae

Basket Case 3-1/2: An Interview with Duane Bradley – short film by Frank Henenlotter

Me and the Bradley Boys – interview with actor Kevin VanHentenryck

A Brief Interview with Director Frank Henenlotter – a strange 2017 interview with the director

Seeing Double: The Basket Case Twins – interview with actors Florence and Maryellen Schultz

Blood, Basket and Beyond – interview with actor Beverly Bonner

The Latvian Connection – featurette including interviews with producer Edgar Ievins, casting person/actor Ilze Balodis, associate producer/special effects artist Ugis Nigals and Belial performer Kika Nigals

Belial Goes to the Drive-In – interview with film critic Joe Bob Briggs

Basket Case at MoMA – footage from the 2017 restoration premiere

What’s in the Basket? – feature-length documentary covering the three films in the Basket Case series

In Search of the Hotel Broslin – archival location featurette

The Frisson of Fission: Basket Case, Conjoined Twins, and ‘Freaks’ in Cinema – video essay by Travis Crawford

Slash of the Knife (1976, 30 mins) – short made by Frank Henenlotter featuring many of the same actors from Basket Case, including optional audio commentary with Frank Henenlotter and playwright Mike Bencivenga

Basket Case and Slash of the Knife outtakes

Belial’s Dream (2017, 5 mins) – animated short by filmmaker Robert Morgan

Extensive image galleries

Trailers, TV & radio spots

Limited edition slipcover featuring artwork by Graham Humphreys

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by Michael Gingold and a Basket Case comic strip by artist Martin Trafford

We’re big fans of Basket Case here on Arrow in the Head, as you can tell from the fact that we covered as part of both our The Best Horror Movie You Never Saw and Best Horror Party Movies video series. Are you a fan of the film, and will you be buying a copy of the 4K release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.