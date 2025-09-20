Matt Fraction’s Batman #1 sells 500,000 copies

Whether through film, television or ink, when the Bat-Signal is turned on, people will come. And that’s the case with the latest endeavor, Batman #1, which is being marked as the best-selling comic of the year, with 500,000 copies sold.

Released on just September 3rd, Batman #1 has, according to reports, took over that top spot from, well, another Batman comic: Batman #158, which hit in the neighborhood of 400,000 copies. The run of Batman #1 has been so successful that it’s headed back to its second print, which is set to hit shelves on October 15th, complete with a new variant cover.

Batman #1 comes courtesy of Matt Fraction, who broke through in the early 2000s and has proven a reliable and respect figure in the comic book world via his work with Image and especially Marvel, doing work on X-Men, Iron Man and Spider-Man. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Fraction – who grew up reading Batman comics – said, “I was lucky enough to attend the Rose City Comic Convention in my beloved Portland the weekend of Batman No. 1’s incredible launch, and have never felt such a thunderous, immediate embrace from readers before. It was an astonishing end to an incredible week, and it’s only the beginning.” Jorge Jimenez did the artwork for Batman #1.

Here is a brief rundown, as per DC: “A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before.”

Regardless of the success of Batman #1, Matt Fraction isn’t going far from Marvel. In fact, he wrote the tie-in for The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, which arrived in July a few weeks ahead of the MCU installment.

