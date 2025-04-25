Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios join forces for the first time for an MCU comic with Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Comics and Marvel Studios are taking the first steps on a joint project that brings the publisher’s output closer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Fantastic Four: First Steps. Hitting the stands on July 2, a Fantastic Four: First Steps comic marks the first time Marvel Studios directly influences a Marvel comic book. Sure, there have been movie tie-in comics before, but never like this.

Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Sex Criminals, Fantastic Four: First Steps, Adventureman) pens Fantastic Four: First Steps with art by Mark Buckingham (Fables, Miracleman) and cover art by Phil Noto (Black Widow, Trials of X, The Infinite Horizon). First Steps is a one-shot comic published by Future Foundation.

According to Deadline, The Fantastic Four: First Steps comic is designed to be an artifact from the world of the upcoming movie. The book confirms that the forthcoming Marvel Studios film is not an origin story but a tale taking place four years after the team becomes heroes. The comic pulls inspiration from the MCU film, including insight from production designer Kasra Farahani. The comic evokes the tone and aesthetic of the film, meeting in the middle to create a unique reading experience.

Marvel Studios has big plans for the Fantastic Four. In addition to the comic, Marvel’s First Family will appear as characters in Tomorrowland at Disneyland. If Marvel plays its cards right, they could reposition the team for a new generation, washing the foursome clean of past films and ineffectual appearances in movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking about this ground-breaking collaboration, Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski said, “As Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four and their stories have always been at the very center of the Marvel Universe. With The Fantastic Four: First Steps coming later this summer, we at Marvel all felt this was the perfect opportunity to bring our teams together in honor of their legacy in both the world of the film and within our comics. It’s been a blast to have our teams in Publishing and Studios bounce ideas back and forth to create something truly special and one-of-a-kind, and we can’t wait for fans to be able to dive in to this comic—squarely in the world of the MCU—and experience the Fantastic Four like we’ve never seen before this summer.”

He added, “The heart of Marvel has always stemmed from the comics, and Kevin and the team have been bringing those pages to life in extraordinary ways with each and every film. With this comic, we’re bringing those two worlds together in a way we think fans will love.”

Matt Fraction is the perfect writer to tackle this project. His run on Marvel’s Fantastic Four comic (2013-2014) is the stuff of legend. Fraction is the reason the FF are my favorite superhero team. His Fantastic Four run, in conjunction with its companion series, Future Foundation, is an excellent example of how comic book storytelling can transcend the page to create something engaging, brilliant, and timeless.