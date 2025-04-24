Julia Garner didn’t think she’d be cast as the Silver Surfer because she assumed the character would be a man

The latest trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps finally gave us our first look at Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Garner explained that she didn’t know she was going to play the Silver Surfer, as she assumed the character would be a man.

“ I met up with Matt [Shakman], who’s lovely. We met up at some restaurant in Burbank or something, I don’t even remember, but I knew it was for the Fantastic Four. And then I was confused because I was like, ‘Wait, isn’t the Silver Surfer a man?’ I was just like, ‘Okay, well, I’ll play anything,’ ” Garner said with a laugh. “ I was a very big fan of Matt’s, so there was already, in my mind, like, ‘I should probably meet with Matt Shakman because he’s a very smart director and I love his work.’ And then he was explaining to me that it’s actually Shalla-Bal and that whole thing. “

Garner continued, “ He wasn’t telling me a whole bunch about the movie, but we were talking a lot about the 1960s. Our meeting went all over the place, and I thought I wasn’t actually going to get the part because the meeting was all over the place. I was like, ‘I don’t know how he will hire me for this job.’ I mean, we were talking about communism, brutalist architecture, all this stuff. And then they were like, ‘You got it.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ So I think that we vibed, but you never know, basically, is what I’m saying. “

As the Silver Surfer was brought to life through motion-capture, Garner didn’t see the finished version of the character until the trailer. “ I just thought it was so cool. It kind of oddly looked like … well, I don’t want to say fashion-y, but you could totally see it on, I felt like, a runway, which is something I always notice the best, ” Garner said. “ The costume has to be aesthetically pleasing to the eye, especially with Marvel. People love that. At the end of the day, it is a comic book. I’m excited to see it — I really haven’t seen anything besides the trailer and some mockup scenes, so it’s going to be interesting. “

Garner went on to tease that although the Surfer is the herald of Galactus, you’re not quite sure what side she’s on. “ Does she stand with her boss, or is she just doing what she’s told? She has this mysterious energy about her, and slowly that mystery will get solved with the audience throughout watching it. ” When it comes to playing the character again, be it in a spin-off or another Marvel movie, Garner is down. “ A hundred percent, I would love to do that, ” She said. “ The Silver Surfer is such a cool character, and I feel like it’s so rare to be presented with any sort of mystery in this day and age. So any kind of energy like that on screen, I know I want to see that, so that would be awesome if that happened. “