Batman and Batman Returns will fly back on the big screen in Dolby Cinemas for one night only

You can dance with the devil by the pale moonlight yet again as Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns will screen in Dolby Cinemas for a special one-night event. Variety reports that the 1989 original and its 1992 follow-up are remastered in the format and are going to be back in theaters on August 25. The new remastered versions have secured screenings at over 160 Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations across the United States. This will mark the first time both films are to be presented in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Cinemas are premium theaters, like IMAX or Prime. They emphasize picture clarity with Dolby Vision, where it upgrades sharp contrasts, which will enhance the gothic atmosphere of the Tim Burton films, as his Batman movies are reliant on their lighting design. Additionally, Dolby Atmos is the theater’s sound set up that will provide a multi-dimensional sound experience, which works in favor of scenes where the Batmobile is roaring across the night road with Danny Elfman’s iconic score blasting.

Tim Burton shares his excitement as he states, “I hadn’t watched these films since I made them, and seeing them again with this level of clarity, beauty, color, and sound felt really new and exciting. Dolby Atmos and Vision brought it all to life in a fresh way.”

Batman Returns, in particular, has a significant history with the Dolby format as the film made history back in its original 1992 release by being presented in Dolby Digital — the revolutionary audio technology that became synonymous with surround sound in theaters. The VP of global content and industry relations at Dolby, Michelle Maddalena, stated, Batman and Batman Returns remain seminal films in the history of the superhero genre. The new presentation of these films in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos honors Tim Burton’s bold creativity while showcasing how far audio and image technology have evolved.”

Jeff Goldstein, the president of global distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, also said, “Tim Burton’s acclaimed ‘Batman’ films deliver a dark, iconic vision of Gotham City that continues to influence the modern superhero genre today. With their advancements over the past decades, Dolby now transforms these beloved classics into completely new cinematic experiences through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering unprecedented visual and audio fidelity.”

