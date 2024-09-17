Batman to become first superhero with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Batman will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month, becoming the first-ever superhero to get the honor.

From the streets of Gotham to the boulevards of Hollywood, Batman has made a lasting mark on pop culture over the past 85 years – so much so that the character will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making him the first superhero to receive the dedication and one of an exclusive group of fictional characters.

Appropriately enough, Batman will find his Hollywood Walk of Fame star placed between co-creator Bob Kane and famed portrayer Adam West. While guests have yet to be confirmed for the September 26th ceremony, it would be incredible if the likes of Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and more turned up for the event. Sadly, West died in 2017 while voice talent Kevin Conroy passed away in 2022.

But Batman isn’t the first fictional character to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as he will join less than two dozen others, including the very first, Mickey Mouse (1978), Bugs Bunny (1985), The Simpsons (2000), Kermit the Frog (2002), and the most recent honorees, Alvin and the Chipmunks (2019). And I hate to say it, but I can totally see the Minions getting their own star somewhere down the line…

The event will also offer a lot of other activities for Batman fans to participate in, as not only will the character be forever part of the Walk of Fame but there will also be a signing with DC president Jim Lee, along with a Warner Bros. Archives pop-up museum featuring various props and memorabilia from the franchise’s history.

From comics to serials to blockbusters to animated series, Batman has remained a cultural touchstone since debuting in 1939. Evolving with the times and various forms of media he has graced, Batman seems like a perfect choice for the Walk of Fame if they are going to continue including fictional characters. Now, let’s see how this sits with Superman…

What do you think of Batman getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Which other superheroes deserve a spot? Give us your top picks in the comments below!

