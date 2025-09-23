Fox’s Baywatch reboot to come running in slow motion for the 2026-27 season

It’s almost time to get your goon on, folks! Fox‘s Baywatch reboot is officially kicking up sand with a 12-episode straight-to-series order for a premiere during the 2026-27 season. The lifeguard action drama hails from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, Fremantle, and Fox Entertainment.

We’ve known about a Baywatch reboot since April, when Deadline reported Fremantle’s desire to bring fun in the sun back to television. According to Deadline’s description, the reboot focuses on “daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives.” So, you know, Baywatch.

Per the show’s official description, Baywatch “will feature adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast donning the show’s signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.”

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network. “Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

“Baywatch has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle’s portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally. We have found the perfect partners in Fox to help us maintain this legacy. With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories,” said Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama, Fremantle. “Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards.”

Are you ready to hit the beach with a fresh cast of Baywatch hotties? I’m certain the new series will feature plenty of near-drowning incidents, sandy buttcracks, and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Let’s freakin’ go!