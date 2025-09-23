TV News

Fox’s Baywatch reboot to come running in slow motion for the 2026-27 season

By
Posted 2 hours ago

It’s almost time to get your goon on, folks! Fox‘s Baywatch reboot is officially kicking up sand with a 12-episode straight-to-series order for a premiere during the 2026-27 season. The lifeguard action drama hails from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, Fremantle, and Fox Entertainment.

We’ve known about a Baywatch reboot since April, when Deadline reported Fremantle’s desire to bring fun in the sun back to television. According to Deadline’s description, the reboot focuses on “daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives.” So, you know, Baywatch.

Per the show’s official description, Baywatch “will feature adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry, and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast donning the show’s signature red swimsuits, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.”

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network. “Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

Baywatch has always been a treasured asset in Fremantle’s portfolio and remains one of the most iconic series in television history globally. We have found the perfect partners in Fox to help us maintain this legacy. With Matt Nix at the helm, we are in great hands, as he excels at telling engaging and entertaining stories,” said Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama, Fremantle. “Our goal is to reconnect with existing fans while also introducing a new generation to the world of these famous lifeguards.”

Are you ready to hit the beach with a fresh cast of Baywatch hotties? I’m certain the new series will feature plenty of near-drowning incidents, sandy buttcracks, and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Let’s freakin’ go!

Source: Deadline
Tags: ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,610 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Death to Smoochy, The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las read more Vegas, The Crow, KPop Demon Hunters, The Sword in the Stone, Spirited Away, The Fisher King, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Baywatch News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News