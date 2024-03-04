An “action-packed” Baywatch reboot is kicking up sand and bouncing over to Fox for more lifeguard drama

Fox is returning to the beach and plans to launch a Baywatch reboot based on the popular lifeguard drama series.

Slow-motion isn’t just for Zack Snyder films anymore! A Baywatch reboot is in the works at Fox, and the beach will never be the same again! Fox is requesting a sizable script and a penalty deal for the time-honored (and arguably horny) lifeguard drama, with Fremantle and Fox Entertainment co-producing.

We’ve known about a Baywatch reboot since April when Deadline reported Fremantle’s desire to bring fun in the sun back to televisions. At the time, Fox was developing another lifeguard drama, Rescue: HI-Surf, from John Wells Productions. Rescue, a co-production between Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment, is still going forward, with a fall 2024 launch as the project’s window. Regardless of prepping Rescue: HI-Surf, Fox is ready to hit the sands with more than one lifeguard drama, hence the Baywatch reboot.

The new “action-packed” Baywatch reboots hails from writer and showrunner Lara Olsen. According to Deadline‘s description, the reboot focuses on “daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives.” So, you know, Baywatch.

In addition to writing and showrunning the series, Olsen executive produces alongside Batwatch creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonan, and Doug Schwartz.

The original Baywatch series starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, Jeremy Jackson, and Nicole Eggert, to name a few. The mega-popular show occurred at a Los Angeles beach and focused on a team of lifeguards led by Lieutenant Mitch Buchannon (Hasselhoff). C.J. Parker (Anderson), Caroline Holden (Bleeth), Hobie Buchannon (Jackson), and Summer Quinn (Egghert) join Lieutenant Mitch Buchannon in his quest to save lives, fight crime, and participate in over-the-top adventures daily. Baywatch is the definition of “fun in the sun,” with plenty of slow-motion to keep audiences focused on what matters most… personal lifeguard drama. What did you think I was going to say? Get your head out of the gutter!

When the show was on the air, Baywatch was a phenom in television spaces. The show paved the way for the Baywatch spin-off, Baywatch Nights, and the two-hour reunion movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding. There’s also the 2017 Baywatch movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Alexandra Daddario, which is a not-so-guilty pleasure of mine.

Are you excited about Fox returning to the beach for a Baywatch reboot? Let us know in the comments section below.