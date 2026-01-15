TV News

Baywatch reboot sets open casting call, with actors encouraged to arrive “Baywatch ready”

Posted 6 hours ago
It’s been two years since FOX Entertainment and Fremantle first announced plans for a Baywatch reboot, and now the long-gestating project is finally moving into high gear. An open casting call for the Baywatch reboot has been launched to populate the beach with a wide range of characters, including lifeguards, bartenders, and—inevitably—more than a few people who aren’t comfortable in the water.

Baywatch Reboot Casting Call

The Baywatch Open Casting Call gives actors a rare opportunity to join the team of an iconic global sensation that celebrates the California spirit and helped define LA’s incomparable beach culture,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “We’re excited to discover fresh faces with authentic SoCal energy as we bring back Baywatch for a new generation of fans.

The casting call is open to aspiring adult actors of all genders and ethnicities, and the scope of roles suggests there’s something for just about everyone. From series regulars and recurring characters to walk-on parts, the production is seeking performers to fill roles ranging from “lifeguards and beachgoers to bartenders, buddies and love interests to rescuers and rescuees of all kinds, as well as additional characters yet to be written.

Those planning to audition are encouraged to arrive “Baywatch ready,” though the casting notice also stresses that participants should remain “polished, professional, and avoid overly revealing styles and costumes.” Gotcha, no mankini’s.

The When, Where, and How

The open casting call will take place at the Marina Del Rey Marriott (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292) on February 18. Those interested can check out www.baywatchcastingcall.com for details and to register by February 17.

Production Begins Soon

The Baywatch reboot is slated to start shooting this March on L.A.’s Venice Beach and on the FOX Studio Lot in Century City. It’s slated to premiere during the 2026-27 season.

It can be easy to dismiss Baywatch nowadays, but at its peak, the original series was the most-watched show in the world. Audiences just couldn’t get enough. The new reboot will “celebrate the franchise’s enduring legacy, while re-energizing it for today’s global audience. Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fueled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original — now with an entirely new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to protect Southern California’s shoreline.

