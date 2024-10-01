Beetlejuice Beetlejuice gets an October digital release, reaches physical media in November

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice , the long-awaited sequel to director Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE), reached theatres on September 6th (you can read our review at THIS LINK), and over the last three and half weeks the movie has managed to rack up almost $375 million at the global box office. Now it’s just about time for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to come home, as Deadline reports that Warner Bros. will giving it a PVOD and digital release on October 8th. It will be available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more on that date. The 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD physical media release will follow on November 19th.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was in development hell for decades before it finally got made. In 1990, Jonathan Gems was hired to write a sequel that was going to be titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Burton considered having Daniel Waters rewrite that script, Pamela Norris did rewrite it, and Warner Bros. offered Kevin Smith the chance to do another rewrite. He turned it down. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and produce a new version of a sequel in 2011. Mike Vukadinovich was brought on to rewrite his script in 2017.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, have written the screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 that was actually filmed. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel, which filmed in London before moving to Vermont and Massachusetts.

Here’s the official synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice and is joined in the cast by Winona Ryder, reprising the role of Lydia Deetz (now the host of a TV series called Ghost House with Lydia Deetz); Catherine O’Hara, back as Lydia’s stepmother Delia; Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as Lydia’s boyfriend Rory, Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s ex-wife, and Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Arthur Conti is also in there, as a character named Jeremy Frazier.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice physical media release is expected have the following bonus features: – Commentary by director Tim Burton – The Juice is Loose! The Making of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – The Ghost with the Most: Beetlejuice Returns – Meet the Deetz – Handbook for the Recently Deceased – Shrinkers, Shrinkers Everywhere! – An Animated Afterlife: The Stop-Motion Art of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – ‘Til Death Do Us Park

Are you looking forward to the digital release and/or physical media release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Let us know by leaving a comment below.