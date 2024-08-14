Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Michael Keaton says the sequel has a stronger story than the first film

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice , the long-awaited sequel to director Tim Burton’s 1988 classic Beetlejuice (watch it HERE), is set to reach theatres on September 6th – and Michael Keaton, who reprises the role of the Ghost with the Most named in the title, has told Total Film that he feels this sequel has a stronger story than its predecessor!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was in development hell for decades before it finally got made. In 1990, Jonathan Gems was hired to write a sequel that was going to be titled Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Burton considered having Daniel Waters rewrite that script, Pamela Norris did rewrite it, and Warner Bros. offered Kevin Smith the chance to do another rewrite. He turned it down. Seth Grahame-Smith was hired to write and produce a new version of a sequel in 2011. Mike Vukadinovich was brought on to rewrite his script in 2017.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, co-creators and co-showrunners of Wednesday, have written the screenplay for Beetlejuice 2 that was actually filmed. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is producing the sequel, which filmed in London before moving to Vermont and Massachusetts.

Here’s the official synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

As mentioned, Michael Keaton is back as Beetlejuice and is joined in the cast by Winona Ryder, reprising the role of Lydia Deetz (now the host of a TV series called Ghost House with Lydia Deetz); Catherine O’Hara, back as Lydia’s stepmother Delia; Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as Lydia’s fiancé Rory, Monica Bellucci as Beetlejuice’s wife, and Willem Dafoe as a law enforcement officer in the afterlife. Arthur Conti is also in there, in an unspecified role.

Keaton told Total Film that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has a stronger story than the first movie had and “ there’s more of a connection for the audience in terms of the other characters. There’s things in here that I wasn’t ready for, that are beyond delightful. Instead of saying, ‘I can’t wait until this thing shows up,’ or, ‘I just want this thing called Beetlejuice to go nuts.’ “

Ryder added, “ I feel very confident that it will match and exceed expectations. It certainly did mine, and mine are way up there. I literally think every generation can find something in it that they’ll really appreciate. “

Comparing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to Willy Wonka’s psychedelic boat ride (in the 1971 film, not Burton’s Wonka movie), Theroux said, “ This movie takes some very big swings. There’s the phantasmagoria and it feels slightly out of control and unhinged. It has that vibe to it. It’s clear this movie was not made by taking polls from audiences, and studio notes, and executives going, ‘Well, what’s the most satisfying act three?’ This is 100% like someone opening the front of Tim Burton’s head, and letting it dump out onto the screen. It’s a fabulous ride for exactly that reason. “

Are you looking forward to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and are you glad to hear Michael Keaton hyping the story? Let us know by leaving a comment below.