Before images give first look at Billy Crystal psychological thriller series

I was just thinking the other day (while watching When Harry Met Sally…) that we don’t see Billy Crystal in movies or TV shows nearly enough these days, so it’s great to see that Apple TV+ has just unveiled a batch of first look images from their upcoming psychological thriller series Before, which stars and is executive produced by the legendary “multi-award winning actor, comedian, and filmmaker” Billy Crystal! The images can be viewed in this article.

Described as “an atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller” and a “supernatural mystery series,” Before sees Crystal taking on the role of Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy, Noah, who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

Crystal is joined in the cast by multi-Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light (Transparent), Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy), Oscar Award nominee Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), Tony Award-nominee Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), and Ava Lalezarzadeh (In the Garden of Tulips). Light plays Lynn, with Jupe as Noah.

Coming our way from Paramount Television Studios, Before is a limited series consisting of ten episodes. The show was created by Sarah Thorp (The Bounty Hunter), who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. As mentioned, Crystal is also an executive producer on the series, as are Eric Roth (Killers of the Flower Moon), pilot director Adam Bernstein (Silo) and producing director Jet Wilkinson (Truth Be Told).

Before is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 25 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20.

I grew up watching Billy Crystal in the likes of When Harry Met Sally…, The Princess Bride, Throw Momma from the Train, City Slickers, and City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, among other things, so I’m very interested to watch him in a thriller series.

Are you a Billy Crystal fan, and will you be tuning in to Before to watch him take the lead in a psychological thriller series? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and check out these images while you’re scrolling down:

