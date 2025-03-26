Ben Affleck wants to visit Matt Damon on the set of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

There’s something heartwarming about the enduring friendship between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The pair started out together, and they still seem to be as close as ever. While speaking with GQ, Affleck explained how their careers began to take different paths when Damon started picking his projects based on the director.

“ Matt learned and knew earlier than I did to really key in on the director as the fundamental basis on which he’s going to make a decision whether to do a movie or not, which was a very wise choice, ” Affleck said. “ And also he has certainly had opportunities to do movies that like—it’s not like I was saying, ‘No, Scorsese, no, Spielberg, I’m not going to be in your movie.’ We’re in situations of our opportunities, and we’re subject to that. “

Affleck continued, “ I would’ve taken Saving Private Ryan. If Martin Scorsese called me and told me to play a waiter, I would take it. Steven Spielberg is one of the great filmmaking architects to ever live. I feel that way about Chris Nolan. I may go visit Matt on the set just to watch Nolan direct. I’m not even kidding at all. ” The Odyssey tells the tale of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his journey home after the ten-year Trojan War. The trip was filled with peril, including encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. At home, Odysseus is presumed dead, and his wife Penelope and son Telemachus must contend with groups of unruly suitors who each want Penelope’s hand in marriage to control the kingdom.

Related Ben Affleck reflects on his Batman days and addresses his famous Armageddon DVD commentary

Affleck will next be seen starring in The Accountant 2. The long-belated sequel has been received surprisingly well, and our own Chris Bumbray dug the film after watching it at SXSW. “ The Accountant 2 works terrifically well as a slam-bang buddy action comedy, with Affleck and Bernthal at their absolute best, ” Bumbray wrote. “ I love the sleek 87North-style action flicks that are in favour now, but The Accountant 2 is old-school in a way I’ve been missing. The extra emphasis on characterization only sweetens the pot. Bring on The Accountant 3! ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Speaking of The Accountant 3, O’Connor does have another potential sequel in mind. “ I have a lot of thoughts about what to do with the third, ” O’Connor said. “ I’ve been thinking about it for a lot of years. “