Director Gavin O’Connor says he has ideas for The Accountant 3 ahead of the sequel’s anticipated release

Filmmaker Gavin O’Connor says he has ideas for The Accountant 3 and would love to turn the franchise into a trilogy.

Hype for the Ben Affleck-led sequel, The Accountant 2, is heating up, and director Gavin O’Connor is already talking about The Accountant 3. O’Connor doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself, but he’s got a “go big or go home” attitude about the criminally underrated action franchise. Speaking with Vanity Fair, O’Connor said he’s always wanted The Accountant to become a trilogy and has some ideas to make that happen.

“I have a lot of thoughts about what to do with the third. I’ve been thinking about it for a lot of years,” O’Connor told Vanity Fair. Mind you, he would not proceed with The Accountant 3 without Ben Affleck, who is focusing on the launch of The Accountant 2.

“I’m keenly aware of the fact that you kind of have to earn another movie,” Affleck explained. “The worst pitfall is to store a bunch of your good ideas for the next installment. If you don’t create an interest demand the first time out there, you’re just going to be playing that to an empty house.”

Amazon MGM Studios debuted a gallery of first-look images for The Accountant 2 yesterday. The film features Ben Affleck reprising his role as mathematics savant Christian Wolff, his brother Brax, played by Jon Bernthal, and other players like Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, and J.K. Simmons.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Accountant 2 courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios:

“Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

The Accountant 2 arrives in theaters on April 25, 2025.