Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal form a brotherly duo to crunch numbers and bones in a first-look at The Accountant 2

By
The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Amazon MGM Studios

One of the best and often overlooked action films of 2016 is Ben Affleck’s conspiracy thriller The Accountant. Don’t let the stuffy title fool you. The film features Affleck as Christian Wolff, a mathematics savant, and one-man-army who uncooks the books for a new client, only to have the Treasury Department upend his efforts and paint a target on his back. Today, we’ve got a gallery of first-look images for The Accountant 2, which finds Affleck returning to the role of Christian Wolff, with Jon Bernthal joining the cast as Christian’s brother, Brax.

Gavin O’Connor returns to direct The Accountant 2 from a screenplay by Bill Dubuque, who wrote the 2016 original. In addition to his starring role, Ben Affleck is a producer alongside Lynette Taylor and Mark Williams. Joining Affleck and Bernthal as primary cast members are Cynthia Addai-Robinson (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Colombiana, Star Trek Into Darkness), who returns to the franchise as Marybeth Medina, Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World Dominion, Plane, Cowboy Bebop), Allison Robertson (The 31, Me and My Darkness), and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Spider-Man, Red One).

You can check out the new first-look images for The Accountant 2 below:

The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck
The Accoutant 2
The Accountant 2, Jon Bernthal

Here’s the official synopsis for The Accountant 2 courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios:

“Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

Before they got the green light for the sequel, Affleck said the project could have become a TV series instead. “We’ve talked about it,” Affleck said. “There seems to be a debate whether or not to do a TV series version of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has become quite successful and busy, so he’s off doing his thing. And somebody said to me, ‘Well if we could find a script that we could retrofit and make into a sequel… But that’s sort of tricky because the personality of the character is so specific, that doesn’t really work to just say, ‘Well, we used to call this script Action Movie Shootout, and now we’re going to call it The Accountant 2′.”

Are you excited to see Ben Affleck return to this action-packed franchise for The Accountant 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Amazon MGM Studios
