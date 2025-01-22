The Accountant 2: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal have a staring contest in first image from the upcoming sequel

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal have a staring contest in the first image from The Accountant 2, which will have its world premiere at SXSW.

Amazon MGM Studios has dropped the first image from The Accountant 2 featuring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starring each other down. I’m not sensing much brotherly love there. The belated sequel to Gavin O’Connor’s 2016 action thriller will have its world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival on March 8th.

The film stars Affleck as Christian Wolff, who is brought out of hiding by a Treasury Agent after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins. But in order to solve the crime, Wolff must turn to his estranged brother for help. In addition to Affleck and Bernthal, the film stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons. You can check out the new image from The Accountant 2 below.

By the time The Accountant 2 hits theaters, it will have been nearly a decade since the first movie’s release. The sequel has once again been directed by Gavin O’Connor from a script by Bill Dubuque.

Before they got the green light for the sequel, Affleck said the project could have become a TV series instead. “ We’ve talked about it, ” Affleck said. “ There seems to be a debate whether or not to do a TV series version of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has become quite successful and busy, so he’s off doing his thing. And somebody said to me, ‘Well if we could find a script that we could retrofit and make into a sequel… But that’s sort of tricky because the personality of the character is so specific, that doesn’t really work to just say, ‘Well, we used call this script Action Movie Shootout, and now we’re going to call it The Accountant 2′. “

The official synopsis for The Accountant 2 reads: “ When her former boss is killed by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged but highly lethal brother Brax (Jon Bernthal), Chris applies his brilliant mind and less-than-legal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio draw the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive—all intent on putting a stop to their search. “

The Accountant 2 will be released in theaters on April 25th.