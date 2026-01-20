Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s The Rip gives Netflix one of its biggest openings

It’s always fun when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck get together, and their latest film is already off to a good start. The Rip, an action thriller directed by Joe Carnahan, debuted on Netflix last week and has taken the #1 spot on the English-language film list with 41.6 million views and 78.3 million hours viewed. This is the biggest opening on the streaming service since the release of Happy Gilmore 2 last summer.

What is The Rip?

“ In this dirty-cop thriller, suspicion falls on everyone as Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne (Affleck) lead a Tactical Narcotics Team following up on a tip about a cartel stash house, ” reads the official deshttps://www.netflix.com/tudum/top10cription. “ The rip — a term for when cops seize criminal assets — is $20 million, and every dollar must be counted before they can leave the house, allowing time for mistrust to grow within the team. “

Even without Damon and Affleck, the film boasts quite a cast, including Steven Yeun (Invincible), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Catalina Sandino Moreno (From), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Kyle Chandler (Lanterns), and Néstor Carbonell (Lost).

We Loved The Rip

Our own Chris Bumbray has been a fan of Joe Carnahan since Narc (which is nearly 25 years old), and he had a great time with The Rip. “ While largely a thriller, The Rip also features some killer action, including a huge car chase and gunfight for Affleck, while Damon gets a terrific hand-to-hand fight at one point, proving he’s still got those Bourne moves down pat, ” he wrote. “ All in all, it adds up to an absolutely killer action flick that I had a blast with. It’s a shame Netflix hasn’t given this one a theatrical release, as it would kill on a big screen, but even so, it should be a huge hit for the streamer, featuring Matt and Ben at their best. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here. Also, be sure to watch our interviews with Carnahan, Calle, and Moreno.

What did you think of The Rip?