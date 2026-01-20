Movie News

Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s The Rip gives Netflix one of its biggest openings

Posted 2 hours ago
It’s always fun when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck get together, and their latest film is already off to a good start. The Rip, an action thriller directed by Joe Carnahan, debuted on Netflix last week and has taken the #1 spot on the English-language film list with 41.6 million views and 78.3 million hours viewed. This is the biggest opening on the streaming service since the release of Happy Gilmore 2 last summer.

What is The Rip?

In this dirty-cop thriller, suspicion falls on everyone as Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant J.D. Byrne (Affleck) lead a Tactical Narcotics Team following up on a tip about a cartel stash house,” reads the official deshttps://www.netflix.com/tudum/top10cription. “The rip — a term for when cops seize criminal assets — is $20 million, and every dollar must be counted before they can leave the house, allowing time for mistrust to grow within the team.

Even without Damon and Affleck, the film boasts quite a cast, including Steven Yeun (Invincible), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Catalina Sandino Moreno (From), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), Kyle Chandler (Lanterns), and Néstor Carbonell (Lost).

We Loved The Rip

Our own Chris Bumbray has been a fan of Joe Carnahan since Narc (which is nearly 25 years old), and he had a great time with The Rip. “While largely a thriller, The Rip also features some killer action, including a huge car chase and gunfight for Affleck, while Damon gets a terrific hand-to-hand fight at one point, proving he’s still got those Bourne moves down pat,” he wrote. “All in all, it adds up to an absolutely killer action flick that I had a blast with. It’s a shame Netflix hasn’t given this one a theatrical release, as it would kill on a big screen, but even so, it should be a huge hit for the streamer, featuring Matt and Ben at their best.” You can check out the rest of his review right here. Also, be sure to watch our interviews with Carnahan, Calle, and Moreno.

What did you think of The Rip?

