The Rip: We interview Joe Carnahan, Sasha Calle and Catalina Sandino Moreno about this Matt & Ben-led actioner

One of Netflix’s bigger releases of the year, The Rip, drops tomorrow. The film reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, this time as members of a Tactical Narcotics Team whose captain has just been murdered. When the unit stumbles upon a stash house containing $20 million, loyalties are tested as it becomes clear that some members of the team may be tempted to pocket the money for themselves.

Recently, I had the pleasure of sitting down with several of the people involved in the film—starting with writer-director Joe Carnahan. Carnahan describes The Rip as something of a companion piece to his first major film, Narc. In our interview, he reveals that the story was inspired by a real incident involving a cop friend of his in Miami. He also discusses how casting Damon and Affleck allowed him to play with audience expectations, placing them in roles that can feel antagonistic at times—keeping viewers guessing about who the real good guys and bad guys actually are.

I also spoke with Sasha Calle, whom audiences may remember as Supergirl from The Flash. She plays Desi, a young woman keeping watch over the stash house who may—or may not—be trying to strike some kind of bargain with the cops.

Finally, I sat down with Catalina Sandino Moreno, who plays one of the detectives assigned to the case. She talked about how refreshing it was to portray a character torn between family responsibility and professional duty, and detailed the extensive weapons training the cast underwent to ensure they didn’t look like actors unfamiliar with handling firearms.

Check back later today for our full review. The Rip hits Netflix tomorrow.