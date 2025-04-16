Ben Affleck says his Daredevil “wouldn’t tangle” with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal both star in The Accountant 2, but the pair also share a Marvel connection, with Affleck having played Daredevil in the 2003 movie and Bernthal playing Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again. While speaking on Jake’s Takes with Bernthal, Affleck reflected on how fair Daredevil has come over the decades.

“ Well, his Punisher is good, ” Affleck said. “ Daredevil was an interesting story. It was before Kevin Feige had stepped into the role of running Marvel. He imposed a kind of clarity of tone across those movies that sort of figured out the trickiest thing, which is, ‘How do you balance a movie where you got people wearing pajamas and have superpowers, and how seriously you take it, and how much humor is in it, and how much you wink at the audience, and what does the action have to look like?’ It coincided with visual effects getting to a place where it could look really convincing. It paved the way for great actors like him to really get it done. “

Affleck continued, “ There’s a new Daredevil, I haven’t seen it yet, but I certainly love the character. I wish him the best, but I wouldn’t tangle with his Punisher. ” In another world, perhaps we could have seen Affleck’s Daredevil face off against the Punisher, but instead, all we got was that awful Elektra spinoff.

As for The Accountant 2, the long-belated sequel has been received surprisingly well, and our own Chris Bumbray dug the film after watching it at SXSW. “ The Accountant 2 works terrifically well as a slam-bang buddy action comedy, with Affleck and Bernthal at their absolute best, ” Bumbray wrote. “ I love the sleek 87North-style action flicks that are in favour now, but The Accountant 2 is old-school in a way I’ve been missing. The extra emphasis on characterization only sweetens the pot. Bring on The Accountant 3! ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Speaking of The Accountant 3, O’Connor does have another potential sequel in mind. “ I have a lot of thoughts about what to do with the third, ” O’Connor said. “ I’ve been thinking about it for a lot of years. “