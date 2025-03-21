Big Freaking Rat trailer: Felissa Rose creature feature is coming to VOD in April

Lionsgate is planning to give the horror comedy creature feature Big Freaking Rat a VOD release on April 25th – and with just one month to go until that date arrives, a trailer for the film has dropped online. You can watch it in the embed above.

This film comes our way from writer/director Thomas J. Churchill, whose previous credits include A System Devoured, Emerging Past, The Day of the Living Dead, Check Point, The Rack Pack, Nation’s Fire, The Step Daddy, The Amityville Harvest, The Business of Christmas, The Amityville Moon, Amityville Uprising, The Godfather Buck, and Devilreaux. We recently heard that he’s teaming with Anson Williams of Happy Days and Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210 on a horror thriller called The Three Killer Pigs.

The story Churchill crafted for Big Freaking Rat has the following synopsis: Ranger Brody, along with his niece and nephew, works on opening a campsite for the season. All seems to be going well until a gigantic rat, mutated by years of hazardous waste dumping, starts killing people and going crazy.

The film stars Scott C. Roe of The Terminal List as Ranger Brody. Also in the cast is horror genre icon Felissa Rose, who is best known for her performance in the 1983 slasher classic Sleepaway Camp, and genre regular Kelly Lynn Reiter, who has recently been seen in the likes of Camp Pleasant Lake, Clown Motel 2, Maneater, Slotherhouse, and more.

Churchill produced Big Freaking Rat with Steven Louis Goldenberg and Phillip B. Goldfine. Executive producers include James T. Bruce IV, Nicolas Chartier, Binh Dang, David Davis, and Adam D. Wright. Felissa Rose was a co-producer and Aleksandra Zorich Hunt the associate producer. This film was completed way back in 2020, and is finally making its way out into the world five years later, thanks to Lionsgate.

What did you think of the Big Freaking Rat trailer? Will you be watching this movie on VOD next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I was sold on watching this one as soon as I saw the title.