Big Helium Dog: long-lost sketch comedy executive produced by Kevin Smith is finally coming to Blu-ray and DVD

Back in 2000, I made the eight-hour journey to Red Bank, New Jersey to attend Kevin Smith‘s Vulgarthon film festival – and one of the movies I got to see at that festival was writer/director Brian Lynch’s sketch comedy Big Helium Dog, which Smith executive produced alongside his longtime producing partner Scott Mosier. I came out of that screening feeling that Big Helium Dog was one of the funniest movies I had ever seen, and I was looking forward to being able to add a copy of the film to my DVD collection… but the DVD release we were told was forthcoming never happened. Now, decades later, the movie is finally set to make its way out into the world on September 16th, when Big Choice Video brings it not just to DVD, but also to Blu-ray! Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Here’s the synopsis: From Executive Producer Kevin Smith comes this rarely seen, off-the-wall sketch comedy about the world’s dumbest man who loses his best friend, gets fired from his job, and almost causes the downfall of all that is good and just! BIG HELIUM DOG is a fast-paced, irreverent satire packed with laughs, cameos, and pure indie chaos.

The cast includes Matt Kawczynski (The Beast of Bray Road), Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers), Erik Stolhanske (Club Dread), Steve Lemme (Beerfest), Michael Ian Black (Wet Hot American Summer), Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, Michael Linstroth (Riding in Cars with Boys), Brian Quinn (Impractical Jokers), Blanchard Ryan (Open Water), A Better Place director Vincent Pereira, and Kevin Smith (Clerks).

Big Helium Dog comes to Blu-ray with these special features: Brand New High Definition (1080p) transfer and restoration of the original camera negative of the main feature in its intended 1.33:1 aspect ratio – Audio: LPCM 2.0 Stereo – Optional English Subtitles – Commentary from Writer/Director Brian Lynch and star Matt Kawczynski – Commentary from Brian Lynch, Matt Kawczynski and Film Historian Patrick Cotnoir – Introduction by Executive Producer Kevin Smith and Writer & Director Brian Lynch (HD, 11:33) – Q & A with Writer & Director Brian Lynch along with Associate Producer Kimberly Loughran and stars Matt Kawczynski, Lorene Scafaria, Brian Quinn and Michael Linstroth. (HD, 72:37) – Cast auditions featuring Michael Linstroth, Bryan Johnson and more! (SD, 02:54) – Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery – 1999 Trailer with Introduction feat. ‘Hollywood’s Brian Lynch’ (SD, 07:53) – 1999 Theatrical Trailer (SD, 02:20) – Limited Edition Slipcover (first pressing only)

In the years since making Big Helium Dog, Brian Lynch has worked on the scripts for Hop, Puss in Boots, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Minions 3.

Will you be buying Big Helium Dog on Blu-ray or DVD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

