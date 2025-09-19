Billy Zane looks back on the fun of making Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight 30 years later

Billy Zane is currently the doing the press rounds for his Marlon Brando biopic Waltzing with Brando, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray sat down for an interview with him that we’ll be sharing next week. While we wait for the full interview to drop, we have a clip from Bumbray’s chat with Zane where the actor discusses how fun it was to work on the awesome horror film Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To find out what Zane had to say about his Demon Knight character, and how his performance was inspired by Robin Williams’ Genie in Aladdin, check out the TikTok embed below.

Directed by Ernest Dickerson from a screenplay written by Mark Bishop, Ethan Reiff, and Cyrus Voris, Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight has the following synopsis: Ex-soldier Frank Brayker is the guardian of an ancient key that can unlock tremendous evil; the sinister but charming Collector is a demon who wants the key so he can initiate the apocalypse. On the run from wicked mercenaries for almost 90 years, Brayker finally stops in at a boarding house in New Mexico where — with the help of its quirky residents — he plans to face off against the Collector and his band of ghouls, preventing them from ever seizing the key.

Zane is joined in the cast by William Sadler, Jada Pinkett (before the Smith), Brenda Bakke, C. C. H. Pounder, Thomas Haden Church, Dick Miller, Gary Farmer, Ryan O’Donohue, Charles Fleischer, John Schuck, Sherrie Rose, Tim DeZarn, Peggy Trentini, and John Larroquette, with John Kassir providing the voice of Tales from the Crypt’s iconic host The Crypt Keeper.

Zane told us, “ Demon Knight is, was, and stands as probably the most fun (project to work on) because I was given a lot of rein to turn what wasn’t maybe that funny on the page into a much more comedic, thus surprising, character. ” You can hear more right here:

Are you a fan of Billy Zane’s performance in Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.