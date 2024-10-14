Keira Knightley’s spy thriller Black Doves takes aim at a release date and first images from the series

Keira Knightley is a professional spy playing two sides for a shadowy organization called the Black Doves in Netflix’s new series.

By
Black Doves, Netflix, Keira Knightley

Playing both sides when you’re a spy is a dangerous game. You must keep your lies straight if you hope to survive, and knowing who to trust is a constant struggle. People you coordinate missions with say they have your best interests and protection in mind, but do they? Who’s to say they won’t throw you to wolves to save their skin when everything goes south? Keira Knightley will find out who has her back and who wants her dead in the upcoming spy thriller series Black Doves, premiering globally on Netflix on December 5, 2024.

Here’s the official logline for Black Doves courtesy of Netflix:

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, Black Doves is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy. For ten years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

Netflix is confident Black Doves will intrigue viewers, as they’ve already given the series a Season 2 order. Directed by Alex Gabassi (The Crown) and Lisa Gunning (The Power), Black Doves stars Keira Knightley (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice, Love Actually), Ben Whishaw (This is Going to Hurt, Paddington), Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley), Andrew Buchan (Carnival Row), Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once), Tracey Ullman (The Tracey Ullman Show), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country) and  Luther Ford (The Crown), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Kathryn Hunter (Andor, The Tragedy of Macbeth), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl, Mank), Ella Lily Hyland (Fifteen Love, Silent Roar), Adam Silver (The Diplomat, Masters of The Air)  Ken Nwosu (Look the Other Way and Run), Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin, Three Women) and Omari Douglas (Rye Lane, It’s A Sin).

In addition to announcing a release date for Black Doves, Netflix shared a gallery of first-look images from the upcoming spy series:

Black Doves, Netflix
Black Doves
Black Doves, Ben Whishaw

With a killer cast, filmmakers who brought us The Crown and The Power, and a second season locked and loaded, Black Doves could be the Netflix event thriller fans have been waiting for. Will you check out Black Doves? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Netflix
Tags: , , ,
icon More TV News
Joe Locke opens up about keeping MCU secrets and what his Agatha All Along character’s identity means for the future
Keira Knightley’s spy thriller Black Doves takes aim at a release date and first images from the series
The Office Carell
How Steve Carell finally made Michael Scott likable
x-files
Gillian Anderson didn’t buy into The X-Files hype until years later
View All

About the Author

8720 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest TV News

Load more articles