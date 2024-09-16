Ben Whishaw says he doesn’t expect to play Q again in the next James Bond and the new movie will benefit from a new cast

Although the transfer of the James Bond character from lead actor to lead actor seemingly starts a new continuity, there is a slight tradition of supporting characters returning to reprise their roles. Dame Judy Dench bridged the Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig eras by carrying over as M. Desmond Llewelyn would portray the gadget genius Q throughout all the Bond eras until 2002’s Die Another Day. However, as we still sit on the cusp of development for the post-Daniel Craig James Bond films, Ben Whishaw does not think he will be asked back to play Q.

Deadline reports on Whishaw’s interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg when he said, “I don’t think I’m going to be in the next one. I think they’re going to start all over again, and with a new cast, a completely new cast. I think that’s my hunch, but I don’t know. I have no idea.” Whishaw would still be interested in returning if they did ask him to come back, but the actor thinks the new film should be a clean restart, “I think it might need a new lease of life and a whole new group of people,” he said. “But if they asked me, I would do it, of course.”

While the rumors of Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking over the role have been circulating for quite some time, Edward Berger, the director of All Quiet on the Western Front, recently has been wanting to squash the rumors that he’s set to direct the next reboot. “That’s an absolute rumor. There’s no truth to it whatsoever. I would be very grateful if you put out that fire.”