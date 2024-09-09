Edward Berger gives license to kill rumors he’s directing next Bond film

While there is still a lot to find out about the next James Bond movie, we do know one thing: Edward Berger, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind All Quiet on the Western Front has been hired to direct. Except, that’s not true at all, and Berger would really like you to stop saying it is.

Speaking with Deadline, Edward Berger made a plea for people and publications to quit saying he will be calling “Action!” for the next installment. “That’s an absolute rumor. There’s no truth to it whatsoever. I would be very grateful if you put out that fire.”

Edward Berger went on to praise the woman behind the James Bond franchise, also acknowledging he has trust that she’ll choose the right director when the time comes. “Barbara Broccoli is a wonderful producer. She will know what to do at the right time, and it’s her family legacy. It’s her job to protect this and whatever choice she’s going to make is going to be the right choice for the legacy of that genre.” Last year, Broccoli said that the journey to reinventing the character hadn’t yet begun.

It will likely be some time until we hear who will direct the 26th James Bond and no doubt Edward Berger won’t be the last name rumored to be in the director’s chair. In fact, Berger has just been the latest in the list of men attached to the project, as the likes of noted 007 fans Matthew Vaughn and Christopher Nolan have been part of the rumor mill. Vaughn probably got the espionage bug out of his system with Argylle, while Nolan, for his part, said it would “an amazing privilege” to land the prestigious gig.

The longest gap between Bond movies was six years, occurring twice: between License to Kill and GoldenEye and Spectre and No Time to Die. It has currently been three years since the release of that movie and we wouldn’t be surprised if it was another three until we get the next..

Would Edward Berger make a good fit for the Bond world? Who do you want to see behind the helm for Bond 26? Drop your dream pick in the comments section below.