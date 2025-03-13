Black Mirror season 7 unveils a trailer, pics and a premiere date

All aboard the USS Callister as Black Mirror takes audiences back to the popular ship as well as revealing some new stories of the season.

A seventh season of the anthology series Black Mirror will be making its way to the Netflix streaming service this year, and it has been previously revealed that Black Mirror season 7 will consist of six episodes, one of which will be a sequel to the popular season 4 episode USS Callister. The streamer has now revealed new images from the season, along with a trailer. It has also been announced that the new episodes will premiere on April 10.

Created and written by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us.

We have a short synopsis for the USS Callister sequel: “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.“ Directed by Toby Haynes from a script written by William Bridges and Brooker, the season 4 USS Callister episode told the story of a gaming company’s CTO. He is the mastermind behind a popular multiplayer game and has a private copy of it, which he uses to torment his colleagues who fail to show him respect in the office. The episode had a running time of 76 minutes and starred Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, Paul G. Raymond, Hammed Animashaun, Tom Mulheron, and Aaron Paul.

The cast list for season 7 of Black Mirror will also include: Awkwafina (Jackpot), Milanka Brooks (Mum and I Don’t Talk Anymore), Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who), Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids), Issa Rae (Barbie), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), and Harriet Walter (Succession).

Coming our way from the Broke & Bones production company, Black Mirror season 7 is being executive produced by Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, and Annabel Jones.