Ryan Coogler confirms that Denzel Washington has a role in Marvel’s Black Panther 3

Everyone knows Marvel Studios keeps its MCU secrets under lock and key. However, despite their best efforts, someone eventually spills the beans, be it by accident or confusion about what information is already available. I’m looking at you, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo! Meanwhile, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is out here showing everyone how to keep lips tight while discussing Denzel Washington’s potential involvement with Black Panther 3. On the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony podcast, Coogler said he has many ideas about how Washington could join a third core chapter of the iconic hero’s MCU adventures.

After discussing his creative process for his recent vampire epic Sinners, NBA players he loves, and more, Coogler got real about collaborating with Denzel Washington for Black Panther 3. Speaking with Anthony’s co-host, Kazeem Famuyide, about Washington’s connection to the late and great Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Famuyide tried to get some exclusive info from Coogler about Washington’s involvement in a Black Panther sequel.

“Fuck with it, or fuck out of here,” Famuyide asked Coogler regarding Washington’s participation. “That’s a big fuck with it,” Coogler replied. “Big time, bro. Are you crazy? Yeah.”

“Has there been conversations? Is there a role specifically that you have in mind for Denzel,” Famuyide asked, continuing to dig. “All of that, bro. All of the above, bro. There’s no fiction out there about that,” Coogler replied, alluding to outlets already writing stories about Washington potentially joining the Black Panther 3.

Coogler continued speaking about Washington, expressing his immense respect for the veteran actor and his incredible family. He also thinks Denzel is the “greatest living actor,” and he’s wanted to work with him since Day 1. Coogler also expressed frustration with false reporting, saying he finds speculation about his next moves frustrating. The press is going to press, but the man has a point.

Who do you think Denzel Washington could play in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 3? How far away do you think the threequel is? 2027? 2028? Could Washington be a late addition to the Avengers: Doomsday cast? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.