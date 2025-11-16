Black Panther 3: Ryan Coogler confirms he’s returning to the MCU for his next movie

After leaving Wakanda to let his hair down in the Mississippi Delta for my favorite movie of 2025, Sinners, Ryan Coogler is ready for his MCU return.

While speaking to an eager crowd at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event, Coogler confirmed that Marvel and Disney’s Black Panther 3 is his “next movie.” “If it was anybody but you, I would say, ‘I can neither confirm or deny,'” Coogler joked. “But we’re working on it hard. … Yeah, it’s the next movie.”

Ryan Coogler confirms ‘Black Panther 3’ is his next film #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/15OH9hpMPY November 15, 2025

Previously, Denzel Washington let it slip that Coogler is “writing a part for me,” regarding the next Black Panther film, which Coogler says is true. Since that report, rumors about Black Panther 3 have been circulating, including speculation about who would play the titular Black Panther (remember, it’s a title to be passed on to whomever is worthy).

The late and great Chadwick Boseman played T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War and Coogler’s first Black Panther. He reprised the role again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before passing away from colon cancer in August 2020. His death is marked as a profound loss to the world, with Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking over the Black Panther mantle in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While Shuri is still the Black Panther at this time, a rumor says F1: The Movie’s Damson Idris could take the role over. While speaking with Today‘s Craig Melvin, Idris was keen to drop hints about discussing the possibility of joining the Marvel Black Panther franchise with Marvel.

When Melvin asked Damson Idris if he’d spoken with Marvel about becoming the next Black Panther, Idris grunted in frustration before quickly replying, “Yes, no!” Melvin then pointed out that Idris’s response implies a yes in their line of work. Idris then playfully pointed out that it could also mean no. If Damson Idris is speaking with Marvel about becoming the next Black Panther, he might want to tread lightly when asked “gotcha” questions like this one. The last thing he needs is to spill the beans too early or get put in MCU jail like Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo. Finally, Melvin asks, “If they [Marvel] ask, would you say yes?” Idris replies, “Yes,” with a serious look.

