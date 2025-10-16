Scott Derrickson wasn’t planning to make Black Phone 2 — until Joe Hill called with a killer idea

When The Black Phone hit theatres in 2021, it was a certified smash, with great reviews, over $161 million at the box office, and a ton of buzz. Usually, that kind of success means a sequel is a done deal, but director Scott Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill weren’t about to cash in unless they had the right idea. Turns out, it took a pitch from the story’s original author, Joe Hill, to convince them to pick up the phone again for Black Phone 2.

“ He just said, ‘A phone rings, Finney answers, and it’s The Grabber calling from hell,’ ” Cargill told Bloody Disgusting. And just like that, they were off.

Set four years after the events of the first movie, the sequel deals with Finney (Mason Thames) struggling to deal with the trauma from his kidnapping and his killing of the Grabber (Ethan Hawke). However, the notorious serial killer isn’t about to let death stop him, and he reaches out from beyond the grave to take revenge.

“ The first starting point for me was, where are we going to set this? ” Derrickson said. “ I was proud of how the first movie really recreated my experience in North Denver in this working-class neighborhood in 1978. Then, the idea of making it a camp movie, putting it in camp, but not summer camp, winter camp, which I went to as a teenager. And the cold violence of that kind of environment, the Rocky Mountains in winter at night, where it gets down to 60, 70-below, the wind chill factor, and the memories I have of that camp experience, that became very interesting to me because I felt like I hadn’t seen that. We’ve seen lots of summer camp horror. 1982 set winter camp? Interesting. “

Millions of Friday the 13th fans, who have longed for that very setting, are pulling their hair out.