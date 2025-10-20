Melissa Barrera joins John Travolta in Renny Harlin’s killer whale movie Black Tides

Just one month ago, we heard that John Travolta was hard at work on the AI horror thriller Ed, which is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia – and now, Deadline reports that Travolta has already made his way over to the set of another movie: the killer whale survival thriller Black Tides , which is filming in Gran Canaria, Spain! He’s joined in the cast of this one by his real-life daughter Ella Bleu Travolta (The Poison Rose), Álvaro Mel (A Perfect Story), Dylan Torrell (Islands), and Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Melissa Barrera, who is playing his movie daughter in the film.

Directed by Deep Blue Sea‘s Renny Harlin from a screenplay written by Chris Sparling (Greenland) and Ángel Agudo (Apocalypse Z), Black Tides sees John Travolta taking on the role of Bill Pierce, an estranged father trying to reconnect with his daughter Rebecca (Barrera) and grandson Sebastian (Torrell) when their sailboat is attacked by rogue orcas off the southern Spanish coast—setting off a fight for survival across open waters.

Adrián Guerra and Nuria Valls are producing for Nostromo Pictures.

Harlin had this to say about his cast: “Melissa brings both fire and vulnerability to a role that demands it all – emotionally, physically, and cinematically. She and John are movie magic together, and they elevate every beat of this story.” Guerra added, “Shooting at sea is one of the hardest things you can do in film but the footage we’re getting is stunning. The cast has bonded in a way that’s rare and powerful, and Renny’s directing chops are on full display—balancing raw spectacle with real human emotion.”

In addition to Deep Blue Sea, Harlin’s directing credits include Born American, Prison, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, Die Hard 2, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, Cliffhanger, Cutthroat Island, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Driven, Mindhunters, Exorcist: The Beginning, The Covenant, Cleaner, 12 Rounds, 5 Days of War, Devil’s Pass, The Legend of Hercules, Skiptrace, Legend of the Ancient Sword, Bodies at Rest, The Misfits, Reunion 3: Singles Cruise, Refuge, The Bricklayer, The Strangers: Chapter 1, and The Strangers: Chapter 2. Coming soon, he has The Strangers: Chapter 3, the shark thriller Deep Water, and the Samuel L. Jackson action movie The Beast.

Are you interested in watching John Travolta and Melissa Barrera face off with killer whales in a Renny Harlin movie? Share your thoughts on Black Tides, which sounds like a must-see to me, by leaving a comment below.