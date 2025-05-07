Horror Movie News

Black Tides: Renny Harlin to direct survival thriller based on real-life orca attacks

By
Posted 6 hours ago
Renny Harlin will direct the survival thriller Black Tides, inspired by real-life orca attacks off the coast of Spain and PortugalRenny Harlin will direct the survival thriller Black Tides, inspired by real-life orca attacks off the coast of Spain and Portugal

Wikipedia informs us that, between the years of 2020 and 2024, “2020 to 2024, “there were at least five hundred reports of orcas interacting with boats off the Atlantic coast of Spain and Portugal, an unusual and unprecedented behavior.” And Deadline reports that Renny Harlin, whose directing credits include Deep Blue Sea, Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, and The Strangers: Chapter 1 (as well as the yet-to-be-released Chapters 2 and 3), has signed on to direct the survival thriller Black Tides, which is inspired by the real-life orca attacks.

Written by Chris Sparling (Buried) and Ángel Agudo (Apocalypse Z), the film will tell the story of Rebecca, who reunites with her estranged father, Bill, in sunny Málaga expecting a healing family trip with her young son, Sebastian. Instead, their voyage across the Strait of Gibraltar becomes a nightmare as they’re relentlessly attacked by rogue orcas. Rebecca, confronting deep emotional wounds, must rise as an unlikely hero in a battle for survival.

Black Tides is being produced by Adrián Guerra and Nuria Valls’s Nostromo Pictures. Filming is expected to begin at the end of this summer, and the filmmakers let it be known that it will be “shot old-school, with in-camera effects and real water work.”

Harlin provided the following statement: “This film grabs you by the throat and the heart. I’m going back to the kind of filmmaking I love—intense, physical, and immersive. This one is built for the big screen.” Guerra added, “We’re going back to what makes thrillers unforgettable—precision filmmaking, real tension, and emotional weight. Every shot is designed to build pressure, every choice anchored in character. Shot in real conditions, this is a physical, immersive experience made for the cinema. It doesn’t just entertain—it holds you in its grip.

I’m always on board as soon as I hear that Renny Harlin is going to be making a new movie, and this one sounds promising to me. Are you looking forward to seeing what Harlin will do with Black Tides? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,340 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Renny Harlin News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Ballerina
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Karate Kid: Legends
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 5 days ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.