Blade Runner 2099 adds Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi in recurring roles

Tom Burke, who played the sort of Mad Max-esque character Praetorian Jack in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Maurizio Lombardi, who was recently seen as Inspector Pietro Ravini in the Netflix series Ripley, have been added to the cast of the Prime Video limited series Blade Runner 2099 – which is, of course, a continuation of the franchise that began with the 1982 Ridley Scott film Blade Runner and then got a long-awaited follow-up called Blade Runner 2049, which had Denis Villeneuve at the helm, in 2017. Deadline notes that Burke and Lombardi will both have recurring roles on the show, but details on their characters have not been revealed.

We’ve previously heard that Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) are set to star in the series alongside Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow”), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), and Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon).

Abold, Gribben, Downey, and Rigby have series regular status, while Harris, Lennox, Atim, and Needham are recurring guest stars.

Blade Runner 2099 was originally expected to start shooting in Belfast last summer, but the Hollywood strikes put the kibosh on that plan. Now that the show has gone into production, filming is taking place in Prague and will switch to Barcelona at a later date.

Shining Girls creator Silka Luisa is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series, which has Ridley Scott executive producing through his Scott Free production banner. Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett are also executive producing. Steven Johnson is co-executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) is directing the first two episodes.

When this project was first announced in 2022, Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders said, “ We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors. “

Are you interested in Blade Runner 2099? What do you think of Tom Burke and Maurizio Lombardi being added to the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.