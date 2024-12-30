Earlier this year, we shared updates as a cast was assembled for the Prime Video limited series Blade Runner 2099 – which is, of course, a continuation of the franchise that began with the 1982 Ridley Scott film Blade Runner and then got a long-awaited follow-up called Blade Runner 2049, which had Denis Villeneuve at the helm, in 2017. Now, Discussing Film has shared a short and simple update on the project: Blade Runner 2099 has wrapped filming!

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) star in the series alongside Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes), Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy), Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris (A Gentleman in Moscow”), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley), and Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon).

Abold, Gribben, Downey, and Rigby have series regular status, while Harris, Lennox, Atim, and Needham are recurring guest stars. Burke and Lombardi both have recurring roles on the show.

Blade Runner 2099 was originally expected to start shooting in Belfast in the summer of 2023, but the Hollywood strikes put the kibosh on that plan. Once the show went into production earlier this year, filming took place place in Prague and then moved over to Barcelona.

Shining Girls creator Silka Luisa is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series, which has Ridley Scott executive producing through his Scott Free production banner. Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon’s President of Television Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra, and Isa Dick Hackett are also executive producing. Steven Johnson is co-executive producer. Jonathan van Tulleken (Shogun) directed the first two episodes.

When this project was first announced in 2022, Amazon Studios head of global television Vernon Sanders said, “ We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors. “

