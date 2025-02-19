Blake Lively amends lawsuit against Justin Baldoni to bring in more actresses accusing the director

It’s the biggest celebrity lawsuit since Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard, so you better not think the drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is even close to being over. As things keep escalating in the ongoing conflict, Lively has apparently enlisted two actresses to testify against Baldoni, both of whom were on the set of It Ends With Us.

According to Lively’s lawyers (via The Hollywood Reporter), the grandest point in recruiting more actresses who have worked with Baldoni is to show that any behavior was not solely directed at her. “Ms. Lively has filed an amended complaint today that provides significant additional evidence and corroboration of her original claims. That evidence includes previously undisclosed communications involving Ms. Lively, representatives of Sony and Wayfarer, and numerous other witnesses…The complaint includes significant contemporaneous evidence that Ms. Lively was not alone in raising allegations of on-set misconduct more than a year before the film was edited; as well as evidence detailing the threats, harassment, and intimidation of not just Ms. Lively, but numerous innocent bystanders that have followed defendants’ retaliatory campaign.”

There is a lot to unpack with the situation between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni and it feels like there’s something new coming out of it every couple of weeks – it really says something that our own deep dive is already outdated! Just for one example, this news comes just a couple weeks after Baldoni launched a website that contained documents and texts seemingly designed to be a kill shot against both Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds. With Lively now bringing in two more actresses to testify against Baldoni, this might be her own.

Both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were both at the SNL50 special, where Reynolds took part in the Q&A session to make light of the drama, something that was expectedly not received too well by Baldoni’s people.

No doubt we’ll be hearing more in the year ahead, with the trial currently set for March 2026.

At this point, what do you see coming from the situation between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni? Will Lively come out unscathed? Is Baldoni’s career over?