Bloodaxe: Amazon orders new Viking drama series from Michael Hirst

You can’t keep Michael Hirst away from the world of Vikings. Prime Video has given a series order to Bloodaxe, a historical drama created, written, and executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst.

Hirst created and wrote all 89 episodes of the Vikings series for the History Channel and executive-produced Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel series that aired for three seasons on Netflix. Although Bloodaxe will also deal with real-life Norse figures, the new series won’t be related to Hirst’s previous Viking dramas.

Bloodaxe chronicles “ the rise of one of history’s most famous Viking warriors, Erik Bloodaxe, and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings. As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals. With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Viking Saga. “

“ I feel blessed and deeply excited that Amazon has given me the opportunity to return to the fantastic world of the Norse Sagas and the men, women and gods of the Viking world who have come to mean so much to me, ” Michael Hirst said. “ Horatio and I intend to open your eyes to incredible new characters and unbelievable stories, all of which happen to be true and many of which changed the course of history. “

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, added, “ We are thrilled to partner with Michael and Horatio Hirst, who have an impressive track record bringing historical dramas to life with stunning authenticity and gripping storytelling.This story is a fascinating tale of Erik Bloodaxe and we can’t wait to unveil this new chapter to transport our global customers back to a fascinating era of history. “

Bloodaxe isn’t the only project Michael and Horatio have in the works at Amazon. They’re also developing a historical drama based on A Day of Fire: A Novel of Pompeii, written by Kate Quinn, Stephanie Dray, Ben Kane, Eliza Knight, Sophie Perinot, and Vicky Alvear. The book tells a series of overlapping stories about the people living in Pompeii before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.