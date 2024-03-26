Bloodline Killer trailer: Shawnee Smith, Tyrese Gibson take on a masked slasher

About a year and a half ago, it was announced that Shawnee Smith of the Saw franchise (not to mention two of my favorites, Summer School and The Blob ’88) had signed on to star in a horror movie called The Skulleton. That film is now ready to make its way out into the world under the title Bloodline Killer, and it’s set to receive a VOD and limited theatrical release on April 26th. With that date exactly one month away, a trailer has arrived online (our friends at Bloody Disgusting got the first look at it), and you can check it out in the embed above.

Smith is joined in the cast of Bloodline Killer by Tyrese Gibson (Morbius), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Damian Maffei (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Drew Moerlein (South of Hell), Alexander James Rodriguez (Bee and Puppycat), Jaime Zevallos (Cloak and Dagger), James Gaudioso (Mid-Century), and Anthony Gaudioso (What Josiah Saw).

Ante Novakovic (Sanctioning Evil) directed the film from a screenplay by Anthony and James Gaudioso (Mid-Century). The story centers on Smith’s character, Moira Cole, who attempts to move on with her shattered life after the brutal murder of her friends and family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin, Lee Morris. Living a quiet suburban life with her deeply affected two adult sons, Moira is constantly reminded of her past, which is strewn across the screen every October, having been optioned into a popular movie franchise.

The Gaudiosos are producing Bloodline Killer with Rob Simmons of Jars Media Group and DJ Doddof Future Proof Films. Drew Morlein, Peter D’Amato, and Twelve 83 Entertainment’s Laura Barbato are serving as executive producers.

What did you think of the Bloodline Killer trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I was interested in this one as soon as it was announced, even though I didn’t like the title The Skulleton very much. I’m not blown away by Bloodline Killer, either, but I guess it’s a step up. Whatever the movie is called, I’ll be watching it.

