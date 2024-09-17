BlumFest will bring six Blumhouse movies back to AMC Theatres

Blumhouse Productions and AMC Theatres are teaming up to bring six Blumhouse movies back to the screen for BlumFest

Blumhouse Productions has been one of the biggest names in the horror genre for a couple of decades now, and Deadline reports that this Halloween season they’re teaming up with AMC Theatres for a special event called BlumFest, which will bring six Blumhouse movies back to the big screen in 54 cities and 150 AMC multiplexes.

The six week event begins on September 25th and will see a different Blumhouse movie screening in AMC theatres every Wednesday through the night before Halloween. Deadline notes that, “ Blumhouse fans can attend special screenings, score one-time-only giveaways, be the first to see exclusive sneak peeks, and more. “

Here’s the line-up, starting with a 15th anniversary celebration of the release of Paranormal Activity:

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 – Paranormal Activity – written and directed by Oren Peli

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 – Lights Out – written by Eric Heisserer and David F. Sandberg and directed by David F. Sandberg

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 – Insidious: Chapter 2 – written by James Wan and Leigh Whannell and directed by James Wan

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 – Happy Death Day – written by Scott Lobdell and directed by Christopher Landon

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – The Black Phone – written by Joe Hill, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, and directed by Scott Derrickson

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 – Five Nights at Freddy’s – written by Scott Cawthon, Seth Cuddeback and Emma Tammi and directed by Emma Tammi

And here’s the full list of cities: Atlanta (GA), Austin (TX), Baltimore (MD), Boston (MA), Charlotte (NC), Chattanooga (TN), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Columbus (GA), Columbus (OH), Dallas (TX), Denver (CO), Detroit (MI), El Paso (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Harlingen (TX), Hartford (CT), Houston (TX), Huntsville (AL), Indianapolis (IN), Jacksonville (FL), Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas (NV), Los Angeles (CA), Madison (WI), Miami (FL), Milwaukee (WI), Minneapolis (MN), Mobile (AL), Nashville (TN), New Haven (CT), New Orleans (LA), New York (NY), Norfolk (VA), Oklahoma City (OK), Orlando (FL), Peoria (IL), Philadelphia (PA), Phoenix (AZ), Pittsburgh (PA), Portland (OR), Raleigh (NC), Rockford (IL), Sacramento (CA), San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Seattle (WA), Spokane (WA), St. Louis (MO), Tallahassee (FL), Tampa (FL), Tucson (AZ), Tulsa (OK), Washington, D.C.

Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum provided the following statement: “ This whole month is a love letter to Halloween and our fans, and we’re grateful to our partners at AMC for joining us for BlumFest, our annual October celebration of all things Blumhouse. I can’t believe we’re already celebrating the 15th anniversary of Paranormal Activity, because it feels like we’re just getting started. “

Elizabeth Frank, EVP of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer at AMC Theatres, added: “ Though AMC entertains Blumhouse film fans year-round, the Halloween season makes horror movies even more fun. We’re excited to bring the BlumFest celebration to the big screen with fan favorite movies and unique extra content. “

Will you be attending any of these BlumFest screenings? Let us know by leaving a comment below.