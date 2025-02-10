Blurred: Maria Pedraza, Guy Pearce, Alex Pettyfer, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje star in erotic thriller

Filming wrapped on an erotic thriller called Blurred way back in the summer of 2024, but we’re just now hearing about it. While the movie has been moving under the radar up to this point, The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that the film’s cast includes Maria Pedraza (Netflix’s Money Heist), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad), Alex Pettyfer (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), and Guy Pearce, who has received an Oscar nomination for his role in The Brutalist.

The names of the cast members and the fact that the film has been written and directed by Ben Cookson (Waiting for Anya) is almost everything we know about Blurred at the moment, as the plot and character details are being kept tightly under wraps. The Hollywood Reporter was able to learn that the story is set in New York’s fashion world. Cloud9 Studios, which is handling the international distribution sales and will be pitching the project to buyers at the European Film Market in Belin, described Blurred as “ a smart and sexy thriller set against the hustle and flow of New York’s fashion world. ” They will be screen the first footage from the film for potential buyers during a private presentation at the EFM.

Alex Pettyfer and James Ireland produced the film for Dark Dreams Entertainment, while Yariv Lerner produced it for Film Forage.

Does an erotic thriller that is set in New York’s fashion world and stars Maria Pedraza, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Alex Pettyfer, and Guy Pearce sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on Blurred by leaving a comment below.

While we wait to hear more about Blurred, we’ll be finding out whether or not Guy Pearce is going to win an Oscar for his performance as Harrison Lee Van Buren Sr. in The Brutalist very soon. The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 2nd, with comedian, late night host, and podcaster Conan O’Brien set to host the event for the first time. Pearce’s competition in the Best Supporting Actor category are Yura Borisov as Igor in Anora, Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan in A Real Pain, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger in A Complete Unknown, and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn in The Apprentice.