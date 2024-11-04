Amazon MGM Studios says, “Yes, we can!” to the animated Bob the Builder movie from Jennifer Lopez and Anthony Ramos

Si se puede! Amazon MGM Studios is ready to strap on its tool belt after winning a bidding war for Mattel’s animated Bob the Builder movie! While the ink has yet to dry, we hear Amazon beat Dreamworks Animation and others looking to lay the foundation of an ambitious rework of Bob, the beloved general contractor with a passion for construction and learning. The Bob the Builder movie hails from Jennifer Lopez’s production studio, Nuyorican Productions, and ShadowMachine, the animation house behind Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Tuca & Bertie, Moral Orel, Robot Chicken, and more.

The project reimagines Bob the Builder with Anthony Ramos (Twisters, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, In the Heights) in the lead role. Bob’s latest adventure is set in Puerto Rico. The story celebrates the resilience and spirit of Latino culture, and the new setting offers much to Bob’s outreach and influence.

Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine join Ramos for the high-profile animated project, which Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina of Nuyorican Productions co-produce. The movie boasts a script written by Felipe Vargas (Afterimages, Distant, Vessel), with Kevin McKeon, Ivan Sanchez, and Arturo Thur De Koós of Mattel Films and Natalie Haack Flores of Nuyorican overseeing production.

The story follows Roberto, aka Bob, who picks up his toolbox and ventures to Puerto Rico for a substantial construction gig. While hammering away on his latest project, Bob encounters challenges around the island and gains a new appreciation for the art of fashioning new constructs. Aspects of Bob’s story include highlighting the Caribbean Latin nations, including the people and their inspiring heritage.

Bob the Builder began as an animated 12-season series from 1997 to 2011. The animated show focuses on Bob, a building contractor, and his enthusiasm for creating exciting new places to explore and live. Bob’s machine team joins him on his mission to build impressive constructs. They demonstrate the power of positive thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. The show also breaks the fourth wall by inviting the audience to become “little builders” alongside Bob and his team. The show features colorful characters, gorgeous and fluid animation, and creativity that nurtures young viewer’s imaginations.

Lopez and Ramos’ Bob the Builder movie could break new ground and attract new fans. Additional cast members have yet to be announced, though I’m sure the project will pull some exciting names.