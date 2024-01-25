Bob the Builder animated film under construction from Anthony Ramos, Jennifer Lopez, Mattel Films, and ShadowMachine

Grab your hard hat and a can-do attitude because an animated Bob the Builder film is under construction! Hammering away at the silver-screen adaptation are Mattel Films, ShadowMachine (Little DemonTuca & BertieGuillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, and Anthony Ramos. The team plans to reimagine Bob the Builder for international appeal with a story that resonates with multicultural audiences.

Anthony Ramos will star in Bob the Builder in addition to his producer status. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine join Ramos for the high-profile animated project, with Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Productions co-producing. The movie boasts a script written by Felipe Vargas (AfterimagesDistantVessel), with Kevin McKeon, Ivan Sanchez, and Arturo Thur De Koós of Mattel Films and Natalie Haack Flores of Nuyorican overseeing production.

The story follows Roberto, aka Bob, who picks up his toolbox and ventures to Puerto Rico for a substantial construction gig. While hammering away on his latest project, Bob encounters challenges around the island and gains a new appreciation for the art of fashioning new constructs. Aspects of Bob’s story include highlighting the Caribbean Latin nations, including the people and their inspiring heritage.

Bob the Builder began as an animated 12-season series from 1997 to 2011. The animated show focuses on Bob, a building contractor, and his enthusiasm for creating exciting new places to explore and live. Bob’s machine team joins him on his mission to build impressive constructs. They demonstrate the power of positive thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. The show also breaks the fourth wall by inviting the audience to become “little builders” alongside Bob and his team. The show features colorful characters, gorgeous and fluid animation, and creativity that nurtures young viewer’s imaginations.

Did you or your kids watch Bob the Builder when it was on the air? What do you think about Ramos and Lopez bringing Roberto to the silver screen for a larger-than-life adventure set on the sunny and festive island of Puerto Rico? One assumes this could be a franchise starter if audiences fall in love with Bob again. “Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”

