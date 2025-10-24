Horror Movie News

Maddie Hasson-led erotic horror thriller Bone Lake is now on digital

Posted 2 hours ago
Maddie Hasson stars in the gory erotic horror thriller Bone Lake, which has received a digital release three weeks after reaching theatres

Bleeker Street brought the erotic horror thriller Bone Lake to theatres on October 3rd – and now, three weeks later, the film has received a digital release! You can check it out on Amazon, where it’s available for rent or purchase.

Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Shudder’s Spoonful of Sugar) from a screenplay by Joshua Friedlander (Holly Slept Over), Bone Lake has the following synopsis: A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.

The film stars Maddie Hasson, who was great in director James Wan’s Malignant and on the too-short-lived YouTube Red series Impulse, alongside Marco Pigossi, Alex Roe, Andra Nechita, Eliane Reis and Clayton Spencer. You can watch our interview with Hasson HERE.

JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols watched the movie earlier this month and gave it a 7/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. He said, “I really enjoyed my time with Bone Lake. It’s not a super deep mystery, but I enjoyed how the narrative was presented. The characters are constantly manipulating each other in so many ways that it kept me on my toes. It can be a bit over the top at the times, but never escalates towards absurdity. I really enjoyed the revenge element that get’s introduced in its second act and found the film very satisfying overall. I continue to be a big fan of Hasson, who is very likable and brings a quiet strength to Sage, who has so much bubbling beneath the surface. I feel like Bone Lake is going to really catch on with audiences.” He also mentioned that the movie features “one of the most brutal deaths I’ve seen in a while.

Will you be watching Bone Lake now that it has been given a digital release? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you already caught the movie on the big screen, let us know what you thought of it!

