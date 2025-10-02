Bone Lake Review: A Fun Erotic Horror Thriller With An Explosive Ending

PLOT: A couple’s vacation at a secluded estate is upended when they’re forced to share the mansion with a mysterious couple. A dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, triggering a battle for survival.

REVIEW: Isolation and horror go together like peanut butter and jelly. Put a set of characters in a place, far away from civilization, and the possibilities for terror seem endless. I also always love a movie that blends genres, and if there are two that I love, it’s erotic thrillers and revenge tales. Bone Lake combines the two with a bit of dark comedy in the middle and gives us an interesting look at a struggling relationship and intense manipulation.

Bone Lake follows Sage (Hasson) and Diego (Pigossi) as they’re setting out on a weekend away at a nice AirBNB. Diego has recently quit his job and is trying his hand at writing a book. Sage, on the other hand, is the sole provider and has been stressed out due to the whole situation. And it’s resulted in some conflict between the two, which Diego seems practically ignorant of. It doesn’t help that the AirBNB was double-booked, and a second couple, Will and Cin, have encroached on their space. The two couples decide to just brave it together, which is a decision they may come to regret.

Maddie Hasson carries the film as Sage, as she manages to make her both likable and a bit mysterious. And I’m sure many people will relate to the relationship that is strained due to shifting power dynamics. I found Marco Pigossi‘s Diego to be the weaker link in the couple, but that’s simply how the character is written. He’s a bit pathetic and clueless; however, he is finally able to get some agency by the end. I also really got a kick out of the other couple played by Alex Roe and Andra Nechita. They’re very comfortable with their sexuality and are more than ready to push the boundaries of an already fragile relationship. I do think they could have pushed a bit further with some of their attempts, and there are some elements that feel a bit left of the table.

I really loved how much Bone Lake starts off with a bang, setting up the villains of the piece in both a brutal but mysterious way. Not to mention featuring one of the most brutal deaths I’ve seen in a while. Made me intrigued from minute one as to where this story would go. And, with Hasson being so likable, caring about her fate was also made easy. Admittedly, the title of the film doesn’t really feel super apropos by the time the credits roll. There’s a weak explanation, but it feels more like exposition to fit with the title, versus actually representing the story at play.

Admittedly, there are some pacing issues that present themselves, as the film goes in circles a bit, waiting for the horror to kick into high gear. We get it, Sage and Diego have a complicated relationship and the other couple is clearly very adventurous with their sex life. I feel like more attention is given to the weaker part of the story, versus the very strong final act, which could have easily been extended. As such, there’s an underlying tension in the film, but it’s mostly psychological. By the time the characters actually are forced to contend with a life-and-death situation, it all happens so quickly, and I wish it had been drawn out a bit more.

Ultimately, I really enjoyed my time with Bone Lake. It’s not a super deep mystery, but I enjoyed how the narrative was presented. The characters are constantly manipulating each other in so many ways that it kept me on my toes. It can be a bit over the top at the times, but never escalates towards absurdity. I really enjoyed the revenge element that get’s introduced in its second act and found the film very satisfying overall. I continue to be a big fan of Hasson, who is very likable and brings a quiet strength to Sage, who has so much bubbling beneath the surface. I feel like Bone Lake is going to really catch on with audiences.

Bone Lake is playing In Theaters on October 3rd, 2025.