Horror Movie Interviews

Maddie Hasson Talks To Us About Her Erotic Thriller/Revenge Film, Bone Lake

By
Posted 2 hours ago

There have been so many horror movies released this month and last that it can be kind of hard to keep track of them all. But if you’re looking for something sexy, violent, and mysterious, then I can’t recommend Bone Lake enough. This has managed to be one of my favorite horror films of the year and boasts some great performances and a great blending of genres. You can check out my review HERE.

This is the second time I’ve spoken to Maddie Hasson, and her energy is absolutely infectious. Her charisma makes it unsurprising that she’s finally leading movies, and I’m sure there are more in her future. Her performance in Bone Lake is fantastic, and brings plenty of vulnerability and quiet strength. We discuss why we need more erotic thrillers in the cinema. And, hilariously, Maddie also gets into why she would double-feature the film with The Evil Dead. And her answer may surprise you. Check it all out in the video above!

Bone Lake plot:

A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival. 

Bone Lake is currently playing In Theaters Everywhere!

Related
Bone Lake Review: A Fun Erotic Horror Thriller With An Explosive Ending

Tags: , ,

About the Author

Tyler Nichols
Critic
516 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Se7en, Halloween, Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Back To The read more Future, Battle Royale, Jaws, The Social Network, Friday the 13th, American Movie, anything Tarantino, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Evil Dead, The Batman, The Shining, No Country For Old Men, T2, Boyhood, Ed Wood, Jurassic Park, Wild at Heart

Likes: Horror, Movies, Writing, Guitar, the MCU, "So Bad They're Good" Movies, read more Video Games, Spider-man, Whiskey, Professional Wrestling, Hockey, Football, Star Wars, world domination, Jeopardy, Silence

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 5 days ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!