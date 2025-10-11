Maddie Hasson Talks To Us About Her Erotic Thriller/Revenge Film, Bone Lake

There have been so many horror movies released this month and last that it can be kind of hard to keep track of them all. But if you’re looking for something sexy, violent, and mysterious, then I can’t recommend Bone Lake enough. This has managed to be one of my favorite horror films of the year and boasts some great performances and a great blending of genres. You can check out my review HERE.

This is the second time I’ve spoken to Maddie Hasson, and her energy is absolutely infectious. Her charisma makes it unsurprising that she’s finally leading movies, and I’m sure there are more in her future. Her performance in Bone Lake is fantastic, and brings plenty of vulnerability and quiet strength. We discuss why we need more erotic thrillers in the cinema. And, hilariously, Maddie also gets into why she would double-feature the film with The Evil Dead. And her answer may surprise you. Check it all out in the video above!

Bone Lake plot:

A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.

Bone Lake is currently playing In Theaters Everywhere!