Borderline trailer: comedic thriller starring Samara Weaving gets a theatrical and digital release in March

A trailer has been released for the comedic thriller Borderline, starring Samara Weaving, which is aiming for a March release

Two and a half years have gone by since we heard that genre regular Samara Weaving (The Babysitter, Mayhem, Ash vs. Evil Dead, Ready or Not, Scream VI, etc.) was starring in the comedic thriller Borderline , which was filming in Vancouver with The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Cocaine Bear writer Jimmy Warden (who happens to be married to Weaving) at the helm, making his feature directorial debut. Now, a trailer for the film has arrived online, and you can check it out in the embed above!

Borderline will be getting a theatrical and digital release, courtesy of Magnet Releasing, on March 14th.

Warden’s Borderline script, which was once featured on the Black List, centers on a helplessly romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a ’90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.

Weaving is joined in the cast by Eric Dane (Euphoria), Ray Nicholson (Something from Tiffany’s), Alba Baptista (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), and Jimmie Fails (The Last Black Man in San Francisco).

Borderline was financed by Productivity Media, Inc. The film’s producers are The Babysitter writer Brian Duffield, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment, and Hadeel Reda of Red A Entertainment. Productivity Media’s William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, and John Hills serve as executive producers alongside Colleen Camp, Brightlight Pictures’ Shawn Williamson and Jameson Parker, and Radiant Films International’s Mimi Steinbauer. Denise Loren and LuckyChap’s Bronte Payne co-produced.

When the project was first announced, Steinbauer said that “ Samara, Dane and Ray are the perfect cast to lead Jimmy’s whip-smart, edge-of-your-seat comedic-thriller through all its twists and turns. “

Now that his movie is about to head out into the world, Warden said, ““It was an absolute pleasure to make this movie with such an extraordinary team of actors, crew, and producers. Across the board—from the executives at Magnet, PMI, and Radiant to the background actors who agreed to stay late as we doused an 11-year-old in fake blood—I’m indebted to them all. The film is wild and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

What did you think of the Borderline trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.