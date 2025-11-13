Box Office Predictions: The Running Man seems unlikely to break out

Usually, this is the time of year when Hollywood starts unloading some serious firepower at the box office, and sure enough, next weekend sees the release of Wicked: For Good, which will — thankfully — reinvigorate the box office. Yet this weekend, which sees the release of two big-budget movies, The Running Man and Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, seems inevitably fated to be another disappointment in a fall season riddled with them.

Case in point: The Running Man. If you’d asked me a few months ago, I would have told you that Edgar Wright’s new take on the Stephen King novel couldn’t miss, boasting a big budget and a newly minted leading man in Glen Powell. Yet the hype for the film has all but collapsed in recent weeks, with it earning the worst reviews of Edgar Wright’s career. Having seen it myself, I must sadly admit that I don’t think audiences are going to be overly impressed, due to a rather poor script (even if the direction and performances are fairly strong). I also think Glen Powell has been overexposed (just like his Anything But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney), and when the public feels someone is being shoved down their throats, they tend to revolt. As such, The Running Man seems unlikely to open to much more than $20 million this weekend.

In fact, it could be beaten by Lionsgate’s Now You See Me, Now You Don’t. The third entry in this series, these movies have never been all that successful domestically, but overseas they’re big money earners. Yet the advance tracking on this one isn’t bad, meaning it might be a close race for number one, with projections around $16 million. I actually think Predator: Badlands, with its good word of mouth, could be a legitimate threat to both movies. There’s a chance it could rally and take first place at the box office this weekend if the drop-off isn’t significant. More likely, it’ll come in just ahead of Now You See Me with about $18 million for the weekend.

Keeper, despite being directed by genre fave Osgood Perkins, won’t open very well, as Neon is giving it the old “suicide release” — meaning it wasn’t screened for critics beforehand, which usually suggests it’s pretty terrible.

Here are our predictions:

The Running Man: $20 million Predator: Badlands: $18 million Now You See Me, Now You Don’t: $16 million Keeper: $8 million Regretting You: $3.5 million

What are you seeing this weekend? Let us know in the comments.